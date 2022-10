Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will take on one another in the Premier League on Saturday.

Steve Cooper will come up against Jurgen Klopp and the former has been full of praise for his opposition boss.

“I have massive respect and admiration for him, I do for every manager, it’s a unique role, Jurgen is miles more experienced than me in terms of years in the job and games, then you look at his success,” he said.

“I know Liverpool fairly well because I spent time there as a younger coach, there are high demands.”

But who will line-up and what will happen during the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 22 October.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and on BT’s website and app.

Team news

For Nottingham Forest Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are all expected to be out with injury. But in better news Renan Lodi could return following an ankle issue.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, while Darwin Nunez is now an injury doubt after feeling his hamstring before coming off against West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Dennis, Johnson

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino

Odds

Nottingham Forest - 10/1

Draw - 5/1

Liverpool - 2/9

Prediction

Nottingham Forest may need the three points but they will struggle against a Liverpool team returning to some form, even with the home advantage. Both sides are also suffering with a few injuries which may impact the fixture. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool.