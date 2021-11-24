Only Ajax and Bayern Munich have been able to match Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in the Champions League so far this season.

When the draw was made, some fans feared Jurgen Klopp’s men could struggle to qualify from a group that includes Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

But that could not have been further from the truth. The 2019 European champions secured qualification with two games remaining and can now sit back and relax for their games against Porto and AC Milan.

The Portuguese outfit will undoubtedly be up for tonight’s clash as they look to improve their chances of getting through the group, but you imagine the six-time winners will have too much for them.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Porto?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are still missing Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott through injury, with Joe Gomez also set to miss out. But Andy Robertson, James Milner and Naby Keita are all expected to be available for selection once more.

Porto do not have any injury concerns ahead of their trip to Anfield as they look to avoid another trashing at the hands of Klopp’s players.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Origi, Minamino.

Porto: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson.

Odds

Liverpool - 19/20

Draw - 29/10

Porto - 14/5

Prediction

Liverpool have never been beaten by Porto. They have an imperious record against the Portuguese side and you do not expect that to change this evening. Klopp’s side will be eyeing a perfect group-stage record so they will not relent at Anfield despite having already qualified. 3-0 Liverpool.