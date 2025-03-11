Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Enrique often says things that other managers just wouldn’t, and there was another after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Emboldened by his team’s performance, but frustrated by a “very unfair” result, the Spanish manager just went for it. He had of course been asked about the prospect of a comeback at Anfield.

“Of course we can do it,” Luis Enrique responded, before checking himself and going stronger. “We’re gonna do it.”

Not can. Going to. Most managers don’t usually go in for such certainties for fear of it blowing up in their faces, particularly when it's a club with a pronounced history of European humiliation like PSG. Luis Enrique has never really given off the air of being concerned about embarrassment, mind, or what people think at all.

There are still levels to that. While the Spaniard is always intense, he is rarely quite this strident. Those who know him can only remember one similar moment when he was this assertive: almost exactly eight years to the day, involving one of the same teams at the same stage of the Champions League… albeit from the opposite side.

On 7 March 2017, Luis Enrique sat down for his pre-match press conference as his Barcelona team attempted to overturn a 4-0 deficit to PSG from the first leg. There had never been a comeback of that scale in the Champions League, just like how nobody has ever lost to Liverpool at home in the competition and then knocked them out at Anfield. Luis Enrique evidently fancies the idea of facing down history. His words that night at Camp Nou now seem almost prophetic.

“If a team can score four times against us, we can score six times against them,” he began. “In 95 minutes, an infinite amount of things can happen. I am convinced that at some point we will be close to qualifying. And when you are close, our confidence will soar, and theirs could start to diminish.”

Luis Enrique hopes to change PSG's mindset in Liverpool

His Barcelona did indeed go and score six, in a match so famous it has its own singular title: la remontada. The comeback.

PSG don’t need to go to those heights at Anfield but they do need, well, a comeback. It’s why there’s a wider point to Luis Enrique's stridency, and the relevance of those words before the Barcelona game. He wasn’t intending to look like he could predict the future after the fact. He was looking to shape the match before it happened.

When asked about the 2017 match on Monday, Luis Enrique said, “I have realised when you have your backs against the wall, you can react”. That pre-match press conference was part of a detailed plan to help the players visualise how they could go through. Luis Enrique and his staff had already been talking to the squad about the idea of going “goal by goal” and stage by stage, so a monumental task gradually seemed more manageable.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The stridency was important in fortifying conviction; in giving the players a belief that kept them focused, even in moments of doubt. It is fairly basic motivational psychology, but can be powerful in sport. Religious belief works for athletes in a similar way.

If this all seems a bit nebulous now, the point is partly about how grounded this PSG team are. That’s certainly the case compared to the Qatari-owned club's vintage sportswashing projects of the recent past, as well as Luis Enrique’s Barcelona. His remontada team had Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano and Neymar: all players that had been there and done it.

This PSG has a lot of kids as well as players who have been involved in such humiliations, like Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Presnel Kimpembe. That institutional memory makes it all the more important for Luis Enrique to change the thinking.

One of the most widespread comments after Harvey Elliott’s late winner, after all, was “typical PSG”. A new team but the same old problems. Such noise can affect players. For all Luis Enrique’s bombast after the game, too, he will have seen how affected his side were by failing to score in that ferocious first half-hour against Liverpool. They started to get anxious and rush play.

That is a vintage sign of inexperience, of not having played together as a team through such moments. It can be further compounded by PSG’s notorious reputation. They don’t usually stage great European comebacks, they suffer from them.

Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the return leg at Anfield courtesy of Harvey Elliott's first touch at the Parc des Princes

Luis Enrique knows that has to change. That's why he speaks like this, and Kvaratskhelia is saying "everything is possible". The manager also knows his players have the talent, and believes they have the right tactical idea, allowing them to play to the right level. The first half-hour of the first leg showed that. What might be missing is that final conviction. That’s why people at the club spoke of this being “a season too early” before the first leg.

It’s also why the focus here is on PSG rather than Liverpool. We know what a great European night at Anfield is like. That’s something else this young PSG side have to adapt to.

"Most of them know what it means to play here," Kvaratskhelia said of his teammates.

“It’s difficult to manage emotions, even for experienced players,” Luis Enrique added. “You don’t want to be at 110 per cent because you might get carried away.”

We also know what Liverpool can do. They have so far been the best team in Europe this season, but in the first leg showed an impressive ability to adapt when they were not at their best. Liverpool are also fully expected to go through, even if Arne Slot won’t allow that kind of thinking. Like Luis Enrique, albeit in a less manic way, he’ll be encouraging his players to take this step by step.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a first half goal ruled out for offside

"The next match is always the most important," he said. Slot was all too willing to talk about how good he believes PSG are. He knows they will come at Liverpool with everything, again.

“They did exhaust us a bit, more than I wanted with them constantly pressing us,” Slot admitted. “This is the most complete team we have played so far, the quality and intensity… I was very impressed by the rotations in the midfield.”

The potential variable to this tie is what PSG can do, and especially if they can score the first goal. Players like Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are certainly capable of hitting the net out of nothing. That would suddenly change everything about the tie, right down to the thinking.

Luis Enrique’s own mind is clear. “At the moment we are out, so our only option is to go out and win.”