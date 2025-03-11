Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of second leg at Anfield
The Reds take a 1-0 lead back to Anfield but still face a huge test against the French champions
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain meet again with the Reds taking a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.
A classic smash-and-grab from the Premier League leaders, made possible by an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott’s late winner, means Arne Slot’s side will progress to the quarter-finals as long as they avoid defeat to the French champions.
But Luis Enrique’s team dominated the first leg in Paris and Liverpool know they cannot rely on Alisson’s saves alone against a hugely dangerous opponent, with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to carry more of his threatening menace in PSG’s attack.
Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in 19 games, having taken another step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend. The Reds also have Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to consider - but for now all their focus is on PSG.
Follow live updates from the Champions League last-16 second leg tie, below.
'A world-class team': Virgil van Dijk on PSG
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is also expecting an even tougher test from Paris St Germain at Anfield than in the Parc des Princes last week.
“I think they are an outstanding team, a fantastic team, you can see the work rate they put in,” he said.
“We obviously had a debrief after the game about it and you could see them, if they lost the ball, pressing all of them together and running all together.
“It’s a big credit to the manager to put that work in and he made, in my eyes, a world-class team out of it.”
Andy Robertson has called Paris Saint-Germain the best team Liverpool have faced in Arne Slot’s reign and warned them that they can’t expect Alisson to produce the performance of a lifetime again on Tuesday.
Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie, even though the French league leaders had 27 shots to their two in the Parc des Princes last Wednesday.
Alisson described his display, when he made nine saves, as the best of his career and left-back Robertson was hugely impressed with PSG.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola
What is the PSG team news?
For PSG, Luis Enrique was able to name Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes on the bench for their 4-1 win at Rennes on Saturday, with Fabian Ruiz, Marquinhos and Gianluigi Donnarumma rested completely. They should all return to the line-up.
Goncalo Ramos could offer something different as a more traditional No 9. If not, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Barcola will lead the line.
What is the Liverpool team news?
It was Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez who made an impact from the bench in the first leg, but Arne Slot is likely to name a similar side to the one that started in Paris.
The Reds have no new injury concerns but Cody Gakpo remains a doubt after missing the weekend’s win over Southampton due to an ongoing ankle issue. Gakpo, though, has returned to training ahead of the PSG clash, in what is a boost ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.
Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister should return. Dominik Szoboszlai should be preferred to Curtis Jones in midfield.
When is Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain and how can I watch it?
The Champions League last-16 second leg kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 11 March.
It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
Good afternoon
Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of a mouthwatering Champions League last-16 tie, with the Reds leading 1-0 thanks to goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s heroics in the Parc des Princes.
The Premier League leaders were dominated by the French champions last week in Paris, but Alisson kept Arne Slot’s side in the game as Harvey Elliott’s late goal sealed a famous smash-and-grab away from home.
Slot has told his Liverpool players that they need to play far better at Anfield, with Luis Enrique’s dangerous attack of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola by far the most threatening test they have faced this season.
Liverpool were below par once against at home to Southampton on Saturday, but they roared back in the second half to win 3-1 after Slot’s half-time team talk.
The Reds know they need to be on it from the start tonight at Anfield, with a quarter-final against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge awaiting the winner.
