'We're good enough to reach the final' - Slot on UCL ambitions

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain meet again with the Reds taking a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

A classic smash-and-grab from the Premier League leaders, made possible by an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott’s late winner, means Arne Slot’s side will progress to the quarter-finals as long as they avoid defeat to the French champions.

But Luis Enrique’s team dominated the first leg in Paris and Liverpool know they cannot rely on Alisson’s saves alone against a hugely dangerous opponent, with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to carry more of his threatening menace in PSG’s attack.

Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in 19 games, having taken another step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend. The Reds also have Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to consider - but for now all their focus is on PSG.

