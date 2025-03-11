Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates from blockbuster second leg at Anfield
The Reds take a 1-0 lead back to Anfield but still face a huge test against the French champions
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain meet again with the Reds taking a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.
A classic smash-and-grab from the Premier League leaders, made possible by an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott’s late winner, means Arne Slot’s side will progress to the quarter-finals as long as they avoid defeat to the French champions.
But Luis Enrique’s team dominated the first leg in Paris and Liverpool know they cannot rely on Alisson’s saves alone against a hugely dangerous opponent, with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to carry more of his threatening menace in PSG’s attack.
Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in 19 games, having taken another step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend. The Reds also have Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to consider - but for now all their focus is on PSG.
Follow live updates from the Champions League last-16 second leg tie, below.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
34min: Slot is looking quite red in the face in his technical area.
He won’t be used to watching his Liverpool side go behind, and he does not seem to be enjoying the show as PSG bomb forward again and Kvaratskhelia’s shot misses by a matter of centimetres.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
31min: It is wasteful from Dembele, who is clean through on goal and takes a heavy touch which is far too easy for Allison to collect.
That could quite easily have been 0-2. Nervous times for both sides.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
29mins: Donnarumma claims another brace of crosses.
It’ll be tricky to get any ball over the keeper, who stands 6ft5 and has the wingspan to match.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
27 mins: Dembele is causing Liverpool problems whenever he drops off into midfield. No one is picking him up. It might be an issue for Arne Slot to address.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
26mins: Vitinha and Neves have combined to great effect in the opening 25 minutes - they have been stalwart playing in a pivot, going to great lengths to confound the Reds with their high press.
The question, of course, will be whether they can sustain these effort levels through the full 90. Remains to be seen!
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
24min: Hakimi goes down in a heap after taking a shoulder to the back of the head while challenging Robertson for a header.
No malice in it, and the player is ok to continue.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
20min: Van Dijk is not here to play games. He has been taking a real no-nonsense approach to this match, putting in firm tackles on Barcola at every opportunity.
He is doing everything in his power to limit PSG to one goal - worth noting he did not play a role in the kerfuffle that was Dembele’s opener.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
16min: Konate fires from range and forces a save from Donnarumma, the Italian batting the shot away after it took an awkward bounce in the box.
Liverpool have their third corner of the match as a result and it comes to nought. Donnarumma is doing a fantastic job of commanding his box.
PSG break away on the counter through Kvaratskhelia and Barcola goes close, but his effort is well saved by Alisson.
End-to-end stuff at Anflield!
GOAL - Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
12min: PSG LEAD THROUGH DEMBELE! That is entirely against the run of play - Liverpool are caught with their trousers down after failing to finish their early chances.
PSG score on their first serious foray forward as Barcola mixes the ball in to Dembele. The cross doesn’t get there - it is blocked by Konate - but the ball falls away into the six yard box for Dembele to put away.
All square in the tie. 77 minutes left.
Liverpool 0-0 PSG (1-0 Agg)
10min: Close(ish) again for Liverpool. A corner finds an unmarked Van Dijk, whose shot is blocked again by Mendes, before Szoboslai rifles a follow-up shot into Row Z.
