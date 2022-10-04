Liverpool vs Rangers LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Liverpool host Rangers in a Champions League group stage clash at Anfield
It’s an all-British affair in the Champions League tonight as Liverpool host Rangers in Group A. The Reds bounced back from their opening matchday defeat to Napoli with a 2-1 victory against Ajax - thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute winner - and sit second in the group ahead of this evening’s clash.
Rangers, meanwhile, have lost both of their first two fixtures in Europe’s top competition conceding seven goals across ties with Napoli and Ajax. It’s been a bruising return to the Champions League for the Scottish side, but they’ll take some confidence into this fixture thanks to a 4-0 mauling of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.
It’s also a good time to visit Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s team looking defensively weak and struggling to find any sort of rhythm. Out of the five games they’ve played at home this season Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet, but they’ll be hoping to rectify that against the Gers and get their campaign back on track. Can Rangers capitalise on Liverpool’s frailties, or will the Reds sweep Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men aside tonight?
Follow all the action from the Champions League as Liverpool host Rangers at Anfield:
Van Bronckhorst on facing Liverpool
Rangers boss, Giovanni van Brockhorst, says that Liverpool will be the ‘strongest side’ his team has faced when they clash with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Champions League tonight.
"It’s going to be very difficult," he said. "This is a team who have been in three finals in five years and is one of the best in Europe. If you look at the ones we’ve faced, this is probably the strongest side.
"They didn’t have a good result on Saturday but they have quality players and a fantastic coach so we’re preparing for the best Liverpool we can face."
Rangers have been beaten heavily in both Group A matches so far but van Bronckhorst believes his men can be a threat to Liverpool and added that there are “things to exploit” in Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool improvement but says confidence the big factor in poor results
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists even greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s inconsistency.
Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, having gone from 2-0 down to 3-2 up, was an example of the wider malaise which is affecting the team.
Klopp is remaining patient but knows Tuesday’s Champions League tie at home to Rangers has become a key game having already lost once in Group A.
“People can ask how could it happen that these players are not full of confidence?” said the German.
Klopp urges Liverpool improvement but says confidence behind poor form
The Reds have been inconsistent this term and drew at home once more at the weekend
Liverpool vs Rangers early team news
Andy Robertson is likely to miss the game for Liverpool as he continues to recover from an injury that also forced him out of last month’s Nations League games for Scotland.
But, Ibrahima Konate trained with the squad on Monday and could feature but Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were not involved in the session and are set for more time on the sidelines.
For Rangers James Sands will be absent following his red card against Napoli and Tom Lawrence is out for the forseeable future after picking up a new injury in training. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he is not expecting Lawrence back anytime soon and it will be until after the World Cup before he’s back in the squad.
The good news is that Ben Davies is available despite being replaced at half-time in the weekend win at Hearts.
Liverpool vs Rangers
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League clash between Liverpool vs Rangers.
It’s an all British affair at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look to kick themselves into gear after a lacklustre start to the season. Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League table and come into tonight’s match on the back of a 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday. In the Champions League, Klopp’s men sit second in Group A and could really do with a picking up three points this evening as a confidence booster.
Rangers on the other hand are thriving in the Scottish Premiership with only Celtic above them in the table. They battered Hearts 4-0 at the weekend and have built up some momentum over the last couple of games. Whether they are ready to face Liverpool is another matter. Their return to Europe’s top competition has so far been a shambles with heavy defeats to Ajax (4-0) and Napoli (3-0) souring the joy felt at making it back into the Champions League proper.
That sour taste will be banished though if they can pull one over Liverpool away from home. It is a good time to visit Anfield with the Reds only keeping one clean sheet in five games here this season and with Klopp’s men lacking confidence there may be a chance for the Gers to pull off a special European victory.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
