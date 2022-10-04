✕ Close Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits team lacks confidence

It’s an all-British affair in the Champions League tonight as Liverpool host Rangers in Group A. The Reds bounced back from their opening matchday defeat to Napoli with a 2-1 victory against Ajax - thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute winner - and sit second in the group ahead of this evening’s clash.

Rangers, meanwhile, have lost both of their first two fixtures in Europe’s top competition conceding seven goals across ties with Napoli and Ajax. It’s been a bruising return to the Champions League for the Scottish side, but they’ll take some confidence into this fixture thanks to a 4-0 mauling of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

It’s also a good time to visit Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s team looking defensively weak and struggling to find any sort of rhythm. Out of the five games they’ve played at home this season Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet, but they’ll be hoping to rectify that against the Gers and get their campaign back on track. Can Rangers capitalise on Liverpool’s frailties, or will the Reds sweep Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men aside tonight?

Follow all the action from the Champions League as Liverpool host Rangers at Anfield: