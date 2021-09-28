Former England striker Roger Hunt “made Liverpool the club it is today”, claims Jamie Carragher after the Reds legend died at the age of 83.

After a long illness, tributes poured in for the 1966 World Cup-winner, who scored 244 league goals for Liverpool.

Hunt managed an astonishing 285 goals in total from 492 appearances in all competitions, making him the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.

His time on Merseyside left a rich legacy, including league titles in 1964 and 1966, with some of the club's greatest players immediately hailing both his record as a player and his character as a man.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher paid tribute to Hunt, writing: “RIP Sir Roger Hunt, one of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen. Sir Roger along with the other legends from the 60’s made Liverpool the club it is today.”

While John Aldridge added: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear of the passing away of one,if not THE BEST Liverpool strikers. SIR ROGER HUNT. What a striker and a true Gentlemen, I had the great pleasure of being with him on many occasions. RIP My Nu 1 Legend and Hero. YNWA.”

While another marksman for the Reds, Robbier Fowler, added a red heart alongside this message: “Rest in peace, Roger Hunt”.

Mark Lawrenson said: “Another Top Player/Gentleman has left us today..Hopefully Roger & the Saint are renewing their Brilliant Partnership wherever they may be… Love to the Hunt family… We feel your pain… RIP Roger…”

England’s official account also paid tribute: “We’re extremely saddened to learn that Roger Hunt, who was a key member of our World Cup-winning side in 1966, has passed away at the age of 83. Our deepest condolences go to Roger’s family, friends and former clubs.”

Roger Hunt is still revered by Liverpool fans (PA)

With his country, Hunt won 34 caps for the Three Lions, with 18 goals, having initially been called up by Walter Winterbottom in 1962 when Liverpool were still in the second tier.

In that season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the Reds. Hunt scored three goals in six appearances at the tournament and played in every game such was his importance to Sir Alf Ramsey’s team. He starred in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium, in what is still England’s only major football title.

Roger Hunt scored 18 goals in 34 appearances for England (PA)

Hunt was born in Golborne, Cheshire on July 20, 1938. He signed for Liverpool in July 1958 and made his final appearance for the club in December 1969.

Hunt was signed by Phil Taylor from non-league Stockton Heath but was kept on by Bill Shankly, and helped the club out of the old Second Division in 1962. He also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965.