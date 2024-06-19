Liverpool confirm addition of Feyenoord coach as Arne Slot’s assistant

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have confirmed three appointments to the backroom staff of new head coach Arne Slot, with ex-Feyenoord coach Sipke Hulshoff joining as the Dutchman’s assistant.

Hulshoff was Slot’s number two at Feyenoord since 2022, and he joins just weeks after the former Feyenoord head coach completed his move to Merseyside.

The 49-year-old is joined by Ruben Peeters, who will become Liverpool’s new lead physical performance coach. The Reds also confirmed that Fabian Otte will become the new head goalkeeping coach, with the German joining from the USA national team upon the conclusion of this summer’s Copa America.

In May, Slot was confirmed as Liverpool’s replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with the German leaving at the conclusion of last season following eight-and-a-half years as manager.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Slot said: “You want to take some people with you as well because they know who you are, they know your playing style and they can translate this to the other people in the staff as well.

“But if you go to a club like Liverpool, you can assume that there are a lot of good people working here.

“So, we are going to use hopefully the best of both worlds to implement a few things from us and to use the knowledge that is inside this club already.

“I bring in Sipke Hulshoff, who’s been my assistant for a few years now at Feyenoord. Because we work together for such a long time, I think the both of us know exactly what we want when it comes to game model, playing style – and I think that helps.”

Liverpool will begin their new era under Slot away at Ipswich on 17 August, after the Premier League fixture release confirmed that game as a 12:30pm kick-off.