Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Anfield
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Southampton in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Match ends, Liverpool 2, Southampton 1.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Federico Chiesa (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jayden Danns with a headed pass.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Liverpool vs Southampton
Wataru Endo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments