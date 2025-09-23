Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:55 BST
Comments
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Southampton in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Liverpool vs Southampton

Match ends, Liverpool 2, Southampton 1.

23 September 2025 21:53

Liverpool vs Southampton

Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Southampton 1.

23 September 2025 21:53

Liverpool vs Southampton

Federico Chiesa (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23 September 2025 21:52

Liverpool vs Southampton

Foul by Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool).

23 September 2025 21:49

Liverpool vs Southampton

Ryan Manning (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

23 September 2025 21:48

Liverpool vs Southampton

Offside, Liverpool. Conor Bradley is caught offside.

23 September 2025 21:48

Liverpool vs Southampton

Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

23 September 2025 21:47

Liverpool vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Jayden Danns with a headed pass.

23 September 2025 21:47

Liverpool vs Southampton

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

23 September 2025 21:47

Liverpool vs Southampton

Wataru Endo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 September 2025 21:46

