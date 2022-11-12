(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League today.

The Reds are hoping to find some consistency at last following a dismal start to the campaign which has left them eighth in the table ahead of kick-off. However, a win over Spurs last time out and making it through to the Champions League last-16 both give reason for optimism. The Reds could move into the top six with a win, depending on other results elsewhere, though there’s still work to do before they can feel confident of having turned the corner.

Saints have opted to change manager in the lead-up to this game, with Nathan Jones taking charge of his first game since replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl. Southampton are 18th and one point from safety ahead of his top-flight managerial debut, after being hammered at home by Newcastle last time out.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: