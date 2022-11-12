Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Anfield
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League today.
The Reds are hoping to find some consistency at last following a dismal start to the campaign which has left them eighth in the table ahead of kick-off. However, a win over Spurs last time out and making it through to the Champions League last-16 both give reason for optimism. The Reds could move into the top six with a win, depending on other results elsewhere, though there’s still work to do before they can feel confident of having turned the corner.
Saints have opted to change manager in the lead-up to this game, with Nathan Jones taking charge of his first game since replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl. Southampton are 18th and one point from safety ahead of his top-flight managerial debut, after being hammered at home by Newcastle last time out.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield!
Confirmed line-ups: Liverpool vs Southampton
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Firmino
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, A Armstrong
