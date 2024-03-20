Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director, continuing the club’s overhaul across the summer when manager long-serving Jurgen Klopp is set to depart.

Having recently announced the return of Michael Edwards to the club, Hughes’ imminent arrival marks a new phase of leadership at the club, with Klopp’s successor the next important decision to be made. Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim continue to be the names linked with the role.

Hughes, currently with Bournemouth and set to leave the Cherries at the end of this season, is likely to be involved in that process along with Edwards - who himself held the sporting director title at Anfield before his 2022 departure, and who is now back as CEO of football for owners FSG.

Formerly a midfielder in his playing days with the Cherries and Portsmouth, Hughes was capped five times by Scotland and spent part of his formative years with Arsenal and Atalanta. Since retiring, the 44-year-old has worked at Bournemouth within the recruitment team, serving as technical director most recently.

Taking over from short-term appointment Jorg Schmadtke, Hughes’ role will revolve around transfers and player contracts. He will join Liverpool officially at the end of the current season.

He is the Reds’ third sporting director since Edwards originally left, with Julian Ward spending just one year in the role before Schmadtke’s arrival.

Edwards was an analyst at Portsmouth when Hughes was playing for the club and spoke highly of his approach.

“I’ve known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely,” Edwards said. “He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“Both Richard and I are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club such as this. The fact he is excited and energised by the challenge ahead is important.

“It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

Hughes added: “I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jurgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding. I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.

“That’s really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters. It is what Liverpool have done well for a very long time and the benefits are there for everyone to see.”