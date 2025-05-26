Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
When is Liverpool’s Premier League title parade? Route, times and how to watch

Jack Rathborn
Monday 26 May 2025 09:57 BST
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy at Anfield

Liverpool continue their Premier League title party with the parade on Monday after the jubilant scenes at Anfield on the final day of the season.

Arne Slot’s side lifted the trophy on Sunday and partied long after the stalemate against Crystal Palace with emotional scenes as the Reds showered Trent Alexander-Arnold with love ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid despite a hostile reaction leading to the end of the campaign.

Now, hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans will gather in the city on bank holiday Monday to extend the celebrations.

The open-top bus parade marks a 20th top-flight league crown and with an expected busy transfer period, having already been linked with Florian Wirtz, the club is in a fine position to extend this period of success into next season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade and how you can follow along:

When is the parade and how can I watch?

If you are not in Liverpool to witness the parade physically in Liverpool then you can watch a live stream on the club’s official website, while Independent Sport will bring you all the latest updates, pictures, quotes and analysis in the live blog.

What time does it start?

The open-top bus parade starts at 2:30pm BST on Monday at Allerton Maze.

There is then a 10-mile (15km) route towards Blundell Street in the city centre. The journey should take three to five hours.

Liverpool City Council has urged fans to plan their journey.

Liverpool claimed their second Premier League crown with a 5-1 thumping of Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
What are the best viewing points?

The route is long and should allow fans to all gain a good view of the players and the trophy, while the length also allows opportunities to change positions for second or even third views of the bus, but some popular spots include:

  • Allerton Maze
  • Queens Drive
  • Childwall Fiveways roundabout
  • Leeds Street

