Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Liverpool secure a 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League, giving themselves a glimmer of hope in the title race. It looked like it would be a comfortable game for the Reds, who produced 3.22 expected goals, when Salah headed home early on before Robertson doubled their lead just before half-time. After the break, Spurs grew into it and showed more of an attacking threat, but it was Liverpool who found the third goal as Gakpo's header flew into the back of the net. Shortly after, Elliott's long-range strike nestled in the top corner, and it looked as though the game was over for Postecoglou and his team. Tottenham grabbed a consolation goal in the 72nd minute as Richarlison pounced in the box to convert past Alisson, and Son had the supporters inside Anfield worried as he found another for Spurs just five minutes later. However, it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the away side as the Reds held on to secure a 4-2 victory. Tottenham struggled to create throughout, producing just 1.16 expected goals, and they will face Burnley next as they continue to fight for a European spot. Klopp's men will travel to Aston Villa in their penultimate game of the season. That's all for today, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 4-2 TOTTENHAM
Liverpool have the ball in the net... but it won't count! Alexander-Arnold plays a ball in behind the Tottenham defence and Nunez gets on the end of it. He stays patient and picks out Salah in the middle, who slams it into the back of the net from a few yards out. The assistant has his flag up and Nunez had strayed offside.
Yellow Card Trent John Alexander-Arnold
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of seven minutes of added time at the end of the game.
So close! Son slots a throughball in behind the Liverpool defence, and Richarlison beats the offside trap and he closes in on goal. He strikes towards the bottom corner, but Alisson dives to his left to make a save. It flies into the air and Johnson looks to attack it from a few yards out, but Gomez does superbly to recover and prevent a certain goal!
Salah picks up the ball on the right-hand side and he delays, waiting for a team-mate to make a run ahead of him. Szoboszlai has ventured into the penalty area and is found, and he strikes towards the near post, but it flies into the side netting and behind for a goal-kick.
Elliott, who scored Liverpool's fourth with a wonderful strike, is substituted. Szoboszlai comes on to replace him.
Liverpool go close again! The ball breaks to Alexander-Arnold as he intercepts a pass from Son, and he receives it just inside the Tottenham half. He's spotted Vicario off his line and he takes aim from range, but his shot narrowly goes over the bar. The Tottenham goalkeeper looked worried as he scrambled back to his goal.
Huge chance for Liverpool! Elliott sends a cross to the back post and Gravenberch is there to meet it, striking the ball into the ground and towards goal. It lands at Salah's feet just a few yards out and he's unmarked, but he somehow pokes it wide of the post! He won't want to see that one back.
