Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture
Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate Anfield fixture comes as Tottenham have to win to keep their top-four hopes alive
Liverpool’s title dream may be over but the Reds return to Anfield looking to restore some pride in Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate home fixture as they take on top-four chasing Tottenham in the Premier League.
Klopp’s side have won just one of their five fixtures in the Premier League and a 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend saw Liverpool surrender their title challenge for good as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to pull away. A touchline argument between Klopp and Mohamed Salah threatened to turn the German’s farewell sour but the manager insists that the dispute is over ahead of returning to Anfield.
Ange Postecoglou was left reeling after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night, Tottenham’s third loss in a row, as Spurs look to close the gap to Aston Villa in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot. The Tottenham manager was furious with his players at Stamford Bridge and is now under some pressure for the first time after admitting his team lacked “conviction and belief” in his plans.
Can Spurs respond at Anfield, or will Liverpool return to form now the pressure of the title race is behind them? Follow live updates in our live blog below and get the latest Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions and odds, here
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Latest Premier League updates
Jurgen Klopp was standing in part of his legacy as his thoughts turned to another aspect of it. Now, the off-field decisions are being taken by others. “I just try to provide the basis for the future,” he said. Liverpool’s deluxe training ground is part of it. So is the team that he has reshaped in the last couple of years. There is an added element of uncertainty with his imminent departure, the possibility that his side will be broken up. But Klopp is confident that Liverpool 2.0 will not die, that the project will continue without its architect.
“The basis we created is really good and that was the job, I thought,” he said. “Liverpool 2.0 does not end with me. It’s just the new Liverpool. It’s just the start. They can make the next steps.” This season has been a leap forward. Qualification for the Champions League had long looked a formality but became a mathematical certainty on Thursday. “It is an achievement,” Klopp said. “Does it feel for everyone like that? Maybe not.”
Match preview by Richard Jolly
Jurgen Klopp reveals exactly how Liverpool are set up for success once he’s gone
Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season but is confident his project won’t die once Arne Slot takes over
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Latest Premier League updates
“I love the challenge,” says defiant Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou is relishing the challenge at Tottenham and remains unwavering in his belief that he can bring success to the club.
Spurs travel to Anfield on Sunday eager to avoid four consecutive defeats after a rocky period under the Australian.
Postecoglou was extremely animated during Thursday’s loss at Chelsea but reflected on the task at hand with a sense of calm and confidence before the trip to Liverpool.
“When things are running smoothly, it’s almost like ‘what the hell am I doing here?’ You want the challenge. That’s where we all get tested,” Postecoglou said.
“I love that aspect of it and I’ve had it in every job I’ve had. When I say I love it, it’s usually I love it when I come out the other side. Not when I’m going through it.
“At the same time, what a great challenge. It was always going to come and it will still come. I’m talking about success. Imagine the scrutiny and the pressure we’ll be under when we’re on the cusp of success at this club?
“Can you imagine the questioning that will come around then about the history of this club and how it falls at the final hurdle? You’ve got to embrace that. That’s always going to be there. Nothing’s going to run smoothly.
“I do, I love this challenge because this is why I do what I do. It’s up to me. Like I said after the Chelsea game, the responsibility lies with me.”
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Latest Premier League updates
“Pressure is off” for Liverpool, Klopp admits
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts the pressure is now off after dropping out of the title race and he wants his players to enjoy their final three games with him.
Klopp, who leaves at the end of the season, believes his side will not overtake rivals Arsenal or Manchester City in the Premier League.
“The pressure is off now,” he said. “That’s done. It would be really cool if we could play really good football again because obviously we were very tense in the last few weeks.
“For a while we obviously looked like we can go all the way. Or at least stay in the race for longer, which was definitely possible (but) for different reasons that didn’t work out.
“Probably third place in the league behind two teams who do really well and they go all the way, that’s how it looks right now.
“I know mathematically there’s still a chance; it is not over yet, I know that but it looks like it.”
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Two out of form sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League as Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sport Main Event).
The Reds’ title dream has collapsed over the last month, winning only one of their last five in the Premier League. Unless both Arsenal and Manchester City fall apart in their final few matches, Jurgen Klopp will bow out with just the EFL Cup to show for his efforts in his final campaign.
Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the Champions League have taken a huge hit with three defeats on the spin. The wheels have come off for Ange Postecoglou’s men at the worst time and they could be 10 points behind fourth-placed Villa by kick-off on Sunday.
Anything other than a win at Anfield would likely end their hopes of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.
Football betting sites make Liverpool odds-on to win on Sunday and you can get a price of 5/1 for Spurs to snatch the three points on the road.
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Follow our free Premier League betting tips with the best odds for Liverpool vs Tottenham on Sunday
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.
Early team news - Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou suggested that he may have to rotate his side after the defeat to Chelsea, saying that several of his squad “feeling the effects of the game”. Injuries to Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies will likely mean Emerson Royal continues at left-back.
Early team news - Liverpool
Diogo Jota will be out again for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk has also emerged as a doubt having missed training this week. Conor Bradley coud return, though.
Is Liverpool v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?
Liverpool vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 5 May at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. Subscibers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good morning
Liverpool and Tottenham are each looking to bounce back from Premier League setbacks as the pair meet at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have had their title charge derailed by a defeat to Everton and draw at West Ham, with a win here a must to preserve even slim hopes of sending their departing manager off in style.
Spurs, meanwhile, have hit a serious skid, a defeat to Chelsea on Thursday their third successive loss.
A first campaign under Ange Postecoglou that began well is threatening to end poorly, with fourth place now surely out of reach.
Here’s everything you need too know.
Is Liverpool v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies