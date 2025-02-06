The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final team news and line-ups as Reds seek to overturn deficit
The Reds trail by one goal after Lucas Bergvall’s late strike in the first leg
Liverpool have work to do when they host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening.
The Reds lost the first leg 1-0 in London after Lucas Bergvall scored late in the game to give Spurs the win and, more crucially, a slim advantage heading into tonight’s match at Anfield. Arne Slot’s men have the ability and willingness to come from behind and reach the final at Wembley. Liverpool have lost just one of their last seven, when Slot fielded a weakened team in the Champions League against PSV, and two goals from Mo Salah in their recent win over Bournemouth means their leading goalscorer is in top form.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have struggled to build any momentum in their recent games but a confidence-boosting win over Brentford came at the right time for Ange Postecoglou’s side. They’ve won consecutive games for the first time in a month and hope to avoid defeat this evening to secure a spot at Wembley.
Follow all the action from Anfield with our live blog below:
What TV channel is it on?
This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV 1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.
For Sky customers, it will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?
The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 6 February.
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight, with the Reds needing to overturn a one-goal deficit if they’re to make a second consecutive final.
Despite leading the Premier League, Arne Slot’s side slipped to a 1-0 loss in the capital last month, leaving them with plenty to do at Anfield.
Nevertheless, Liverpool head into the game as favourites to make the March final, having won four of their last five in all competitions.
Things could hardly be going any differently for Spurs, whose victory at Brentford at the weekend was their first win in their last five league games.
But Ange Postecoglou will know that he’s within touching distance of a first final if he can conjure up a famous night on Merseyside.
Liverpool host Tottenham in the semi-final and hope to overturn a one goal deficit to secure a spot in next month’s final at Wembley.
Lucas Bergvall’s goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the only difference between the teams and Ange Postecoglou’s men will have a tough job keeping the Reds quiet away from home.
We’ll have all the updates, line-ups and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
