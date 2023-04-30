Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams likely to be vying for fifth place and a Europa League spot this season.

The Reds have a game in hand on Spurs but are currently two places and one point behind them - Aston Villa the team separating these sides. Even so, Jurgen Klopp’s team are on a three-match win streak and look better-settled in possession than earlier in the campaign.

With home form still strong they’ll be the favourites heading into this encounter, particularly following Spurs’ thrashing by Newcastle in their last away game.

Ryan Mason did, however, manage to get a response out of his team to fight back for a 2-2 draw in midweek against Man United, in what was his opening match at the helm after taking over from Cristian Stellini.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at Anfield at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 April.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

There are no new real worries for the hosts, who should have Ibrahima Konate back after missing midweek. Roberto Firmino, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita are all out, so the only real call is if Thiago comes into midfield.

Spurs remain without Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the midweek draw with Man United and may be left out once more. Emerson Royal is also sidelined.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

TOT - Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Son, Kulusevski, Kane

Odds

Liverpool 4/7

Draw 4/1

Tottenham 5/1

Prediction

Liverpool’s home form has been good even when performances wavered earlier in the campaign and Spurs will wilt if Anfield is rocking. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham.