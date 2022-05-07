Liverpool will face a huge test of their quadruple ambitions as they host top-four chasing Tottenham at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds progressed to the Champions League final on Tuesday and remain on target to win all four major trophies in one season under Jurgen Klopp.

They still trail Manchester City by one point in the Premier League title race and must realistically stay perfect if they are to catch Pep Guardiola’s side.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs will arrive at Anfield carrying a threat, however, and with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on form.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the watch online using the BT Sport app or on the website.

Team news

Liverpool came through their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal with no new injury problems. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt, though, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could expect to return to the starting line-up.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns, either. Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash and joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Dejan Kulusevski is set to return to the starting eleven in place of Lucas Moura.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Liverpool: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 6/1

Prediction

Tottenham will have their moments and Liverpool’s defensive line will have to be faultless, but this Liverpool team are relentless and will find a way to get the job done. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham