Liverpool play Tottenham tonight in the Premier League as Antonio Conte’s side aim to spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase.

Spurs are Liverpool’s toughest remaining fixture of their Premier League run-in, with Jurgen Klopp’s team needing to stay perfect if they are to catch leaders Manchester City.

Conte’s side troubled Liverpool in a 2-2 draw in December and must win at Anfield to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Liverpool progressed to the Champions League final on Tuesday after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on the night in Spain and 5-2 on aggregate.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the watch online using the BT Sport app or on the website.

Team news

Liverpool came through their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal with no new injury problems. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt, though, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could expect to return to the starting line-up.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns, either. Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash and joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Dejan Kulusevski is set to return to the starting eleven in place of Lucas Moura.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Liverpool: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 6/1

Prediction

Tottenham will have their moments and Liverpool’s defensive line will have to be faultless, but this Liverpool team are relentless and will find a way to get the job done. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham