Liverpool welcome Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have huge implications in both the title and top-four races.

The Reds trail leaders Manchester City by a point while Tottenham are two behind fourth-place Arsenal, with the north London derby to come on Thursday.

Liverpool and Spurs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in December and Antonio Conte’s side could be their toughest remaining test in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple but cannot afford to drop points in the Premier League if they are to catch City.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the watch online using the BT Sport app or on the website.

Team news

Liverpool came through their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal with no new injury problems. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt, though, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could expect to return to the starting line-up.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns, either. Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash and joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Dejan Kulusevski is set to return to the starting eleven in place of Lucas Moura.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Liverpool: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 6/1

Prediction

Tottenham will have their moments and Liverpool’s defensive line will have to be faultless, but this Liverpool team are relentless and will find a way to get the job done. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham