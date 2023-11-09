✕ Close Liverpool manager addresses Luis Diaz’s kidnapped father and goal in 1-1 game against Luton Town

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool can secure progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League if they achieve a fourth straight win in Group E this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Toulouse, LASK and Union Saint Gilloise and travel to face the French side in the return fixture.

Toulouse have struggled domestically this season and go into the match 14th in Ligue 1, having managed just two wins in 11 matches, but they are second in the Group E with four points.

When the sides met at Anfield, Darwin Nunez starred and Mohamed Salah netted off the bench in a 5-1 hammering, which included Wataru Endo’s first goal for the club. While the temptation for Klopp may be to rotate once more, getting progression wrapped up early would leave two matches where more changes can be made and opportunities handed to fringe players.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips.