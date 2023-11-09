Toulouse v Liverpool LIVE: Europa League updates as Luis Diaz starts after kidnapped father freed
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are aiming to seal a spot in the Europa League knockout stages
Liverpool can secure progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League if they achieve a fourth straight win in Group E this evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Toulouse, LASK and Union Saint Gilloise and travel to face the French side in the return fixture.
Toulouse have struggled domestically this season and go into the match 14th in Ligue 1, having managed just two wins in 11 matches, but they are second in the Group E with four points.
When the sides met at Anfield, Darwin Nunez starred and Mohamed Salah netted off the bench in a 5-1 hammering, which included Wataru Endo’s first goal for the club. While the temptation for Klopp may be to rotate once more, getting progression wrapped up early would leave two matches where more changes can be made and opportunities handed to fringe players.
Luis Diaz will start for Liverpool following the news that his father was freed by his kidnappers.
Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for the upcoming Premier League match is also in the starting XI.
Virgil Van Dijk misses out through illness, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones injured.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold
Luis Diaz’s father has been freed by his kidnappers, Colombia’s government and national football federation have confirmed.
Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), the guerrilla group behind the armed capture of Luis Manuel Diaz nearly two weeks ago, have released the Liverpool star’s father.
Diaz was seized on 28 October along with his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, who was then freed by police.
The government said in a statement that it had held peace talks with the ELN and was celebrating Diaz’s release.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will miss the Europa League tie in Toulouse due to illness but his place could be filled by a youngster whose rapid rise this season initially took manager Jurgen Klopp by surprise.
When 20-year-old Jarell Quansah joined the squad for pre-season training there was not a lot of consideration given to him playing much of a role in the current campaign and there were even discussions about sending him out on loan.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Toulouse vs Liverpool in the Europa League Group E.
A win for the Reds would see them qualify for the knockout stages, but in their most recent match, they left it late to come from behind against Luton and only managed to secure a draw against the recently-promoted Premier League side.
Liverpool may also choose to rotate their squad due to the amount of fixtures which have started to come thick and fast, and allow some players to recover and not make the trip to the south of France.
