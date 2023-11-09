Is Toulouse v Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool can wrap up progress to the Europa League knock-out stages if they pick up a fourth straight win in Group E on Thursday evening.

The Reds have beaten each of LASK, Union St. Gilloise and Toulouse and now play the return fixture against the latter, with the French club second in the group on four points and stuttering domestically, sat 14th in Ligue 1 after just two wins in 11 this term.

Last time out in Europe, a 5-1 thumping at Anfield saw Darwin Nunez star and Mohamed Salah score off the bench against Toulouse, while Wataru Endo notched his first for the club too. Since then, Liverpool have won twice domestically and salvaged a late draw at Luton at the weekend in the Premier League, to leave themselves third in the table.

While the temptation for Jurgen Klopp may be to rotate once more, getting progression wrapped up early will leave two matches where more changes can be made and opportunities handed to fringe players, if the Reds manage to win in France beforehand.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game and all the latest match odds and tips.

When is Toulouse vs Liverpool

Toulouse host Liverpool in the Europa League on Thursday 9 November, with kick-off set for 5:45pm GMT.

Where can I watch it

As with all Uefa competition club fixtures, the game will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK. This game is on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed on the TNT Sports app for subscribers.

What is the team news

Zakaria Aboukhal, Denis Genreau and Oliver Zanden are all out injured for the French side. There are unlikely to be too many changes from the team which lost to Le Havre at the weekend, but Moussa Diarra could come in at centre-back and Vincent Sierro will hope for a start in midfield.

For Liverpool, Luis Diaz returned to the matchday squad at Luton to score the equaliser so could come into the starting XI here. Changes may come in defence, with Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah returning in the centre and Kostas Tsimikas starting on the left after also coming on as sub at Luton. If available after a minor issue at the weekend, Curtis Jones will start in midfield. Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic are still missing.

Predicted lineups

TOU - Restes, Desler, Diarra, Nicolaisen, Suazo, Spierings, Sierro, Casseres, Donnum, Dallinga, Magri

LIV - Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Odds

Toulouse 13/2

Draw 17/4

Liverpool 21/50

Prediction

Liverpool to get the job done in routine fashion, needing just one more win to secure top spot in the group. Toulouse 1-3 Liverpool.