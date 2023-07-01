Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was a season to forget for Jurgen Klopp’s men after they struggled in the Premier League. Expectations were high for Liverpool last year but they failed to challenge for the title and even missed out on Champions League football entirely.

Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich with new signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez unable to replicate his relationship with Mo Salah until the back end of the season.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club with Klopp focusing on midfield reinforcements during this window. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has signed from Brighton with the Reds targeting more players before the window closes.

Here are the latest news and transfer updates from Anfield:

Dominik Szoboszlai

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has rocketed up Liverpool’s list for potential midfield reinforcements after the club met with his representatives. Newcastle United were previously interested in the 22-year-old, who has a €70m (£60m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, but according to The Athletic, Liverpool are now in pole position for the midfielder’s signature. No offer has been made as of yet but there is increased confidence a deal can be struck. Szoboszlai impressed in the most recent edition of the Nations League and his chance creation metrics and ball-carrying ability fit the profile Liverpool are after in midfield.

Federico Valverde

Potentially the most exciting name on this list is Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. The Daily Mail says the Reds reportedly had a £51m bid for the Uruguayan rejected earlier this month though a potential deal for the midfielder could suit Los Blancos who are aware of the massive sum spent to secure Jude Bellingham and may need more cash to move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe. Liverpool are reportedly preparing to submit a new proposal of around £77m according to Catalan outlet El Nacional. At just 24-years-old Valverde would bring a wealth of winning experience having already won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League trophy. His versatility across midfield is an asset that will appeal to Jurgen Klopp and 12 goals from the middle of the pitch this season is a bonus attribute.

Federico Chiesa

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Liverpool are keen to sign Juventus and Italy attacker Federico Chiesa. The Italian media outlet says that Chiesa does not have the best relationship with Juve boss Max Allegri and struggles to fit into his 3-5-2 formation. The 25-year-old is currently stuck in contract renewal talks but it appears a transfer away from Turin could be a real possibilty especially if a big Premier League club comes knocking. Enter Liverpool who are interested in the winger. Juventus want €60m for Chiesa though he is valued him at €40m by the Reds who are unwilling to go over that. The departure of Roberto Firmino has left a vacancy in Liverpool’s forward line but with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota available as back-up the Reds won’t be convinced to spend more than they want to for Chiesa.

Fabio Carvalho

It remains to be seen whether a deal will materialise between Liverpool and RB Leipzig for Szoboszlai but there has already been one deal agreed between the two clubs after Liverpool confirmed that young midfielder, Fabio Carvalho, will join the German side on a season-long loan move. Carvalho joined Liverpool in a move last summer from Fulham, making 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in all competitions and scoring three times.

Khephren Thuram

A player of interest to Liverpool, Thuram is currently in action for France at the under-21s European Championships alongside Manu Kone - another individual being heavily linked with an Anfield switch. Nice are said to be seeking £35m for the 22-year-old, who would bring some much-needed physicality to the midfield.