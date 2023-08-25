Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool continue to hunt reinforcements as they bid to put a difficult season last campaign behind them.

Jurgen Klopp’s club entered the transfer window with a clear emphasis on bolstering their midfield, particularly considering the confirmed departures of James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as the exit of Jordan Henderson.

The club has been proactive in pursuing this objective, and still may not be done yet in the market.

Meanwhile, one of Jurgen Klopp’s stars has been linked with a mega-money transfer to Saudi Arabia, with both Henderson and Fabinho already having moved to the Middle East.

Here are the latest news and transfer updates around Anfield:

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad as the Middle Eastern league continues to flex its financial muscles after significant backing from the country’s Public Investment Fund. Liverpool are expected to reject any offer for their star Egyptian forward, even with reports that a world record fee could be tabled for Salah.

“There’s nothing there. If there was something the answer would be no [he’s not for sale],” Jurgen Klopp said of the rumours connecting Salah with a move. “I think about a problem when I have it but there is absolutely nothing at the moment. If there’s something coming I don’t know, then I’d have to think about it. But if something comes, it would be no.

“Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool Football Club.”

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool, with the Manchester City midfielder potentially seeking pastures new after a mixed first season at the Etihad Stadium. Talksport say that Phillips was a player considered by Jurgen Klopp’s side while at Leeds, and while Manchester City might be reluctant to sell to a potential rival, the England international could yet make a move.

Ryan Gravenberch

(Getty Images)

Versatile midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United. The Liverpool Echo suggest that the Anfield club have reignited their interest in the Dutchman after missing out on other midfield targets, including Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Andre

Liverpool were heavily connected with Fluminense midfielder Andre earlier in the summer, but the now appears set to stay with the Brazilian club who are in the midst of their domestic season. It may be that Andre is revisited as a target in January.

Sofyan Amrabat

After his stellar performance at the World Cup in December last year, Sofyan Amrabat attracted interest from a host of top European clubs. This summer could now be the time that the Fiorentina midfielder makes his move with Liverpool one of the clubs keen to negotiate a deal for the Moroccan international.

Manchester United are also interested in Amrabat, who was left out of Fiorentina’s squad for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Rapid Vienna.