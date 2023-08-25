Jurgen Klopp makes definitive statement on Mohamed Salah transfer saga

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool would reject any offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah and insisted the forward is “100 per cent” committed to the club.

Al-Ittihad have renewed their interest in the Egyptian but Liverpool are yet to receive a bid and Klopp insisted Salah is fundamental to his plans at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has two years left on the contract that made him the best-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

And Klopp said: “We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no. My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

Klopp called on Fifa to ensure the Saudi transfer window, which remains open after the Premier League equivalent is closed, shuts at the same time as those in Europe.

He added: “What makes it not possible to deal with is our transfer window closes and theirs stays open so how can we react? We had it in the past with Russia – they had a different transfer window – but that was not completely crazy money.

“It is new, challenging for everybody and we have to learn to deal with it but the authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system then you do your business at the same time. I am pretty sure Fifa could do it like this if they want to.”

Liverpool could be without Ibrahima Konate, who has a muscle problem, for Sunday’s game against Newcastle but Klopp is delighted Alexis Mac Allister will be available after his red card in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth was rescinded.

“Massive [relief],” he said. “I was not sure after the game, when I saw the pictures back I was pretty sure it was not a red card but that does not mean the appeal will be successful.”