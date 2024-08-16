Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot faced the media ahead of his first official match in charge of the Reds against Ipswich Town and was predictably quizzed about the club’s lack of transfer activity - but he insisted the squad was good enough to compete and that the market wasn’t the only way to strengthen.

The Reds were thought to be close to making Martin Zubimendi their first signing of the summer, and of the Slot era, but the Basque midfielder opted to stay with his current club Real Sociedad instead.

Slot, though, isn’t perturbed and has had a largely positive summer in the build-up to the start of 2024/25.

“I’ve said many times, our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find player who can help us. Zubimendi was one to be fair but he decided not to come so we go on with the ones we have. We’re in a good place and in the background [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad as he can. He tried everything but the player decided not to come,” Slot told media at his first pre-Premier League match press conference.

“The rest of the team [apart from Joel Matip, Thiago and Adrian] stayed together and that’s a good thing. Jurgen [Klopp] left a good team and we’re building from there. Last season they won a trophy, this year won’t be easy but we’re looking forward to the challenge. I don’t understand the argument if you don’t strengthen you’re weaker.

“At the training ground you can help the team and players to improve - that’s what happened here recent years. Maybe you mean the clubs around you strengthen and become better but it’s not always true if you sign players you’re better. Every player needs perspective on playing time and sometimes the group energy goes down with many new additions.

“If we think we’ve found someone we’ll try and bring him in. The one we thought could help us said no but in the background Richard is trying to improve the team.”

While Liverpool have been quiet on the transfer front, Slot has seen initial success in terms of preseason performances and results, including beating both domestic rivals Arsenal and Manchester United during their tour to the USA.

Upon their return to Merseyside, they beat Sevilla 4-1 with most of the returning Copa America and Euro 2024 players getting on the pitch for the first time in that fixture - but one of the stars of the day, Luis Diaz, has been constantly linked with a move away this summer.

Luis Diaz scored twice against Sevilla ( Getty Images )

That included a brief - quickly shot down - rumour about Manchester City wanting to sign him, but Slot laughed off a question on his future by responding whether there was any player left in the squad who hadn’t been linked with a move. The manager also refused to give any details about contract negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - all with one year left on their deals - and merely said they would be involved against Ipswich.

“Luis Diaz? His future is with us. I like a lot what I’ve seen in the last ten days, he’s had a big impact on Liverpool,” he added.

“I don’t think this is the place to talk about contracts but I can assure you they are in the squad tomorrow. Everyone is fit.”