Liverpool return to Europa League action against Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise tonight after a controversial week of VAR fallout.

The Reds saw their winning run come to an end in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were furious after the VAR failed to overturn Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed opener and finished the match with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

After a contentious week that has seen Liverpool receive the VAR audio from the Tottenham defeat, Klopp’s side will look to make it two wins from two in Europa League Group E following their opening victory at Austrian side LASK.

Liverpool have never played Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a competitive match. The Belgian side, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season, drew 1-1 in their opening match against Toulouse.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Liverpool vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 October at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7:45pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the Liverpool team news?

Despite their red cards against Tottenham, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are available to play in the Europa League. Cody Gakpo came off at half time against Tottenham with what appeared to be a leg injury and is a doubt. Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and could start but with Liverpool facing a tricky trip to Brighton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp could also rotate his side and keep his squad fresh.

Predicted Liverpool line-up

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Doak

Prediction

Liverpool 3-1 Union SG