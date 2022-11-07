Liverpool owners FSG would consider selling amid ‘frequent interest’ in club
Fenway Sports Group released a statement following reports the club was up for sale
The owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group, have said they would consider selling to new shareholders amid “frequent interest” in the club.
According to a report from The Athletic on Monday, FSG has put Liverpool up for sale and are preparing to listen to offers from interested parties.
In response to the story, a statement from FSG, whose principal owner John W Henry and chairman Tom Werner have owned Liverpool since 2010, said they would consider selling if it was in the “best interests” of the Premier League side.
Although FSG did not confirm the club was up for sale or say how many shares they would be willing to sell, a statement read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
In the Premier League, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been sold within the past 12 months. Chelsea were taken over by a consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehley while Newcastle were bought by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund.
Under FSG, Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 but the ownership group apologised to the club’s fans the following year for their role in the proposed European Super League.
