League leaders Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they face Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield, looking to take another step closer to the league title.

Betting sites have the Reds at 1/33 on lifting the trophy and they need just 16 points from their last nine games to confirm their 20th League title and their first since the 2019/20 season.

They have lost just once in the league this season and that came way back in September when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest.

But they go into the game on the back of two defeats, the first a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Paris St-Germain as they crashed out of the Champions League and most recently was the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle at Wembley.

If they needed any other incentive against their nearest rivals they will be desperate to bounce back from those defeats and make sure they make secure the league title as quickly as possible.

It has been all change at Everton since David Moyes returned to the club in January. They were just one point clear of the relegation zone with just three wins in 19 matches, but four wins and five draws from his 11 games means Moyes’ side are now 17 points clear of the bottom three.

Liverpool vs Everton betting tips: Reds to wreak revenge

Since securing a last gasp 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Goodison, the Toffees have won one, against Crystal Palace and drawn their last four in a row.

Football betting sites are offering just 37/100 on a Liverpool win, while you can get 9/1 on an Everton win and 4/1 on a draw.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 24 home league games against Everton, winning 14, including five of the last six, and drawing nine.

Their last three meetings at Anfield have all finished 2-0 to Liverpool, in fact Arne Slot’s side have scored two or more in eight of their last nine meeting, dating back to 2020. The only game where Liverpool failed to score was the goalless draw at Goodison in 2022.

The have also scored at least twice in 26 of their 29 Premier League games this season, including each of their last nine in a row and we are backing them to score at least two tonight and you can get 6/1 on another 2-0 win.

If the home side score twice tonight, they will be the first side in English top-flight history to score 2+ goals in as many as 27 of their opening 30 matches of a campaign, a record currently held by Everton in 1894-95 (26).

Liverpool vs Everton prediction 1: Liverpool to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Liverpool vs Everton betting prediction: More red mist at Anfield

This fixture has produced more red cards than any other in Premier League history with 25 and after their fiery end to the last meeting just seven weeks we can expect another feisty affair.

Everton’s 17 red cards against their Merseyside rivals is also the most one team has against another in the competition and Ashley Young was sent off after just 37 minutes in the last match at Anfield, which the home side went on to win 2-0.

Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) and Curtis Jones (Liverpool) were both sent off late on in the reverse fixture in February after James Tarkowski scored deep in injury time to secure a 2-2 draw for Everton in their last derby at Goodison Park.

Betting apps are offering 11/4 on a player to be sent off and we are expecting an added needle tonight after the events last time out.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction 2: A red card to be shown - 11/4 BoyleSports

