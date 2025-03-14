Liverpool vs Newcastle tips:

The first piece of silverware is up for grabs on Sunday when Liverpool take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley (4.30pm, ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event).

This competition has added importance for Liverpool since they were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG on Tuesday and Arne Slot would love to win his first trophy in charge.

For Newcastle, they are looking to end a 56-year wait for a trophy and you have to go back even further for when the Magpies last won a domestic trophy.

They won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969, which is now the Europa League, and the 1955 FA Cup, beating Manchester City 3-1 to lift the trophy for the third time in five years. Little did they know that would be their last domestic trophy.

They have lost five finals since then including the League Cup final in 2023 when they lost to 2-0 Manchester United, with Casimero and Marcus Rashford both on target.

It wasn’t that long ago that Liverpool were fighting on four fronts but after getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth and then the Champions League on penalties all of their focus is now on the Premier League and winning the League Cup for a record 11th victory in this competition.

They are also the reigning champions after beating Chelsea in last year’s final, after extra time. After a goalless 90 minutes, Virgil Van Dijk finally broke the deadlock in the second half of extra time, to secure Jurgen Klopp’s last trophy in charge of Liverpool.

It seems fitting that it could also be Slot’s first trophy, especially after the job he has done in his first season, with the Reds currently 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Betting: Reds to lift their first trophy of the season

With the form Liverpool have been in all season it’s hard to see past them to be celebrating on Sunday, especially with the selection problems that Eddie Howe faces.

Anthony Gordon misses out through suspension, while defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are both out injured.

Football betting sites are all backing Slot’s side to lift the trophy with odds of 4/6 while you can get 6/1 on a Newcastle win and 13/4 on the game finishing all square after 90 minutes.

It took extra time for Liverpool to win last time and their two previous wins in 2022 and 2012 came after penalty shootouts so you wouldn’t rule out this one needing more than the regulatory 90 minutes.

Betting sites are offering 9/1 on the Reds winning after extra time and 12/1 on a victory via penalties and when you consider that one of their two meetings so far this season ended all square they might be good options.

They played out a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in December when Fabian Schär scored in injury time to rescue a point for his side.

The most recent meeting, just over two weeks ago, wasn’t so close though as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister secured a 2-0 home win at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction 1: Liverpool to win by one goal - 11/4 Betway

Liverpool vs Newcastle Prediction: Goals galore at Wembley

When it comes to goals we could see two of the most in-form strikers go head to head at Wembley, with Alexander Isak up against Mo Salah.

Isak missed the recent match at Anfield, due to injury, and his side certainly missed him. The Swedish striker has scored 22 goals so far this season but just two in this competition so far.

Salah has 32 goals in all competitions including a brace against Newcastle and he also has just two in the previous rounds of this competition.

His teammate Cody Gakpo is the competition's leading scorer this season with five goals including braces against West Ham and Brighton. He returned to action after injury, on Tuesday, when he came on as a second-half substitute against PSG and he will be hoping his earlier form is enough to earn him a start at Wembley.

Betting apps are offering 12/5 on Gakpo scoring any time, 12/5 on Isak and 13/10 on Salah which all seem good options.

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction 2: Alexander Isak to score any time - 12/5 Bet365

