Follow live updates as Liverpool FC host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their winning run and close the gap to leaders Manchester City to three points. Liverpool are fighting on all fronts and return to Premier League action after a week that has seen the Reds edge Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on penalties before defeating Norwich on Wednesday to advance the FA Cup quarter-finals.

With the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan to come on Tuesday, it’s a packed period for Klopp’s team but a seventh consecutive Premier League win would put further pressure on Manchester City ahead of tomorrow’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad. To do so, Liverpool must beat the team who inflicted their first defeat of the season last November, as David Moyes’ side claimed a memorable 3-2 win at the London Stadium.

That result moved West Ham above Liverpool and into third at the time, but the Hammers have fallen off the top-four pace in recent weeks. They remain in contention, however, and a rare win at Anfield would see them move above Manchester United once more, although Arsenal would have several games in hand. The trip to Anfield comes as West Ham also prepare to return to European action with the first leg of their Europa League tie against Sevilla on Thursday. Follow live updates from Liverpool vs West Ham below, following the conclusion of this afternoon’s 3pm fixtures: