Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Luis Diaz starts and Declan Rice out
Follow live updates from Anfield as Liverpool host West Ham in this evening’s Premier League fixture
Follow live updates as Liverpool FC host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their winning run and close the gap to leaders Manchester City to three points. Liverpool are fighting on all fronts and return to Premier League action after a week that has seen the Reds edge Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on penalties before defeating Norwich on Wednesday to advance the FA Cup quarter-finals.
With the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan to come on Tuesday, it’s a packed period for Klopp’s team but a seventh consecutive Premier League win would put further pressure on Manchester City ahead of tomorrow’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad. To do so, Liverpool must beat the team who inflicted their first defeat of the season last November, as David Moyes’ side claimed a memorable 3-2 win at the London Stadium.
That result moved West Ham above Liverpool and into third at the time, but the Hammers have fallen off the top-four pace in recent weeks. They remain in contention, however, and a rare win at Anfield would see them move above Manchester United once more, although Arsenal would have several games in hand. The trip to Anfield comes as West Ham also prepare to return to European action with the first leg of their Europa League tie against Sevilla on Thursday. Follow live updates from Liverpool vs West Ham below, following the conclusion of this afternoon’s 3pm fixtures:
FULL-TIME! Newcastle 2-1 Brighton
A huge win for Newcastle - and that’s five in their last six in the Premier League under Eddie Howe. They move to 28 points and seven points clear of relegation.
It’s full-time in the other 3pm kick-offs now as well.
FULL-TIME: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
A very impressive second half from Chelsea, who blew Burnley away with three goals in the space of seven minutes. The brilliant Reece James and Kai Havertz did the damage, with Christian Pulisic adding a late fourth.
GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Brentford (PUKKI 90+3)
Norwich have one back but it’s too little, too late. Pukki adds another to his Premier League tally.
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
85 mins: Chelsea have killed this off as a contest and there will be as many Burnley fans following developments elsewhere as time runs out at Turf Moor.
Newcastle’s game against Brighton is the only match which is heading down to the wire, with Eddie Howe’s holding a 2-1 lead at St James’.
Newcastle are heading seven points clear of Burnley in what would be another huge win for the Magpies.
Brentford are also pulling themselves clear and are set to move six points ahead of Burnley, although Sean Dyche’s side will have two games in hand.
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
77 mins: Chelsea are cruising no and are making a potentially difficult afternoon look very easy indeed. Kovacic and Loftus-Cheek are on for Kante and James, who have both been excellent.
Chelsea head to Norwich on Thursday and should really have no problems there, on today’s evidence at least.
Mount is also off for Werner - which means Lukaku will be an unused substitute for Chelsea today.
NO GOAL! Norwich 0-3 Brentford
It almost went from bad to worse as Mbeumo bundled the ball into the net but the goal is ruled out for offside.
This is still Norwich’s lowest moment of the season so far, though.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Team news
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz
West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Fornals, Soucek; Bowen, Vlasic, Lanzini; Antonio
GOAL! Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (PULISIC 70’)
Credit to Chelsea, they got through the first half and without the Burnley pressure and are now running wild at Turf Moor. Christian Pulisic adds a fourth for the Blues as he fires in from Saul’s cross.
It’s a poor mistake from Tarkowski as he should have cut it out, but Chelsea have raised it in the second half and Burnley have been unable to live with them.
NO GOAL! Norwich 0-3 Brentford
Norwich thought they had pulled one back thanks to Rashica, but the goal has been disallowed for offside. That sums up Norwich’s day.
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
65 mins: There’s a real moment of concern for Chelsea as Reece James goes down on the touchline following a challenge from behind. It’s a sight that would have worried Chelsea fans after he had just returned from injury, but the England international is back up and is able to continue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies