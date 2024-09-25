Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight in the third round
Anfield hosts the third-round clash as the reigning champions start their defence of the cup
Liverpool lifted the League Cup last season at Wembley for a record tenth win; on Wednesday night their defence of the trophy begins as they face West Ham United.
The Reds will hope to go the distance in the Carabao Cup once more, but the big change from last term is Arne Slot being in the dugout after replacing Jurgen Klopp. The Hammers also have a new man in the dugout, Julen Lopetegui having been hired to fill the void left by David Moyes’ departure, but it’s well over 40 years since their last domestic trophy: this competition back in 1981, in fact.
They did win the Europa Conference League in 2023, however, so the fans remain expectant about the chances of them adding to their silverware cupboard - but it’s a tough start they’ve been handed here, after winning just one of their five Premier League matches so far this term.
Follow live updates from the match below, with the fourth-round draw set to follow at full-time:
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez
WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Bowen, Ings, Summerville
Odds
Liverpool 1/3
Draw 4/1
West Ham 7/1
Team news
Team news is coming up shortly.
Darwin Nunez will be hoping to start his second match in a row up front for Arne Slot, after scoring at the weekend against Bournemouth on his first of the season.
Arne Slot has already suggested Federico Chiesa could start for the first time since signing in summer, while Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after Alisson’s injury. The likes of Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo will hope to start after recent bench duty.
The Hammers might look to rotate after a sluggish start to their league season, with Carlos Soler and Danny Ings among those hoping to start. Niclas Fullkrug will miss out injured but otherwise Lopetegui has a full squad to choose from.
Liverpool v West Ham - live updates
Liverpool are the ten-time record winners of the EFL Cup and are also the reigning champions - and they begin their defence at home to West Ham United on Wednesday night.
Arne Slot inherited a team which won the Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp last season and while the Reds have made a strong start to the Premier League campaign under the Dutchman, he’ll be hoping to continue adding silverware - making this competition a big part of his plans.
The Reds briefly topped the Premier League, winning four from five so far, with Man City a point ahead.
The Hammers, now under Julen Lopetegui’s management, have won one, drawn one and lost three in an inconsistent start under the Spaniard - they’re 14th and will be looking for improvements in the weeks ahead.
Nevertheless, they’ll still harbour hopes of causing an upset and putting themselves in the draw for the fourth round.
That draw will take place straight after this fixture - and as there must be a winner on the night, only one team will remain involved.
Liverpool v West Ham - live updates
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the League Cup third-round clash between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield.
Arne Slot gets his first taste of English cup football with a home tie against a West Ham side who were woeful last weekend in their 3-0 loss against Chelsea.
Liverpool won 3-0 against Bournemouth on the same day and will be hoping to consolidate their recent form with a win against Lopetegui’s struggling Hammers side.
