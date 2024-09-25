( Getty Images )

Liverpool lifted the League Cup last season at Wembley for a record tenth win; on Wednesday night their defence of the trophy begins as they face West Ham United.

The Reds will hope to go the distance in the Carabao Cup once more, but the big change from last term is Arne Slot being in the dugout after replacing Jurgen Klopp. The Hammers also have a new man in the dugout, Julen Lopetegui having been hired to fill the void left by David Moyes’ departure, but it’s well over 40 years since their last domestic trophy: this competition back in 1981, in fact.

They did win the Europa Conference League in 2023, however, so the fans remain expectant about the chances of them adding to their silverware cupboard - but it’s a tough start they’ve been handed here, after winning just one of their five Premier League matches so far this term.

Follow live updates from the match below, with the fourth-round draw set to follow at full-time: