Liverpool are hoping to keep their winning run going after responding to a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal with a 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Champions League and a heated 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. After their terrible start to the season things are looking up for Jurgen Klopp’s men and another victory tonight would put them back in contention for the top four.

West Ham, meanwhile, are slowly regaining their good form. After losing their three opening league fixtures they’ve climbed up to 12th and have suffered just one defeat from their past eight games across all competitions. This run includes four wins and one draw from their last five matches.

However, the Irons will have to deal with a resurgent Mo Salah who has scored four goals in two games - including the winner against City - and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who has already beaten his goalscoring tally from last season with six league goals from 11 games.

Follow all the action as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds take on David Moyes’ Hammers: