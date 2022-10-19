Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Liverpool look to continue winning run as they welcome West Ham to Anfield
Liverpool are hoping to keep their winning run going after responding to a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal with a 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Champions League and a heated 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. After their terrible start to the season things are looking up for Jurgen Klopp’s men and another victory tonight would put them back in contention for the top four.
West Ham, meanwhile, are slowly regaining their good form. After losing their three opening league fixtures they’ve climbed up to 12th and have suffered just one defeat from their past eight games across all competitions. This run includes four wins and one draw from their last five matches.
However, the Irons will have to deal with a resurgent Mo Salah who has scored four goals in two games - including the winner against City - and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who has already beaten his goalscoring tally from last season with six league goals from 11 games.
Follow all the action as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds take on David Moyes’ Hammers:
Liverpool vs West Ham latest news
Jurgen Klopp ahead of kick-off:
“It’s a challenge after a super intense game, three days later to be at your best again.
“Not so much to do with the name of the opponent, it’s just the situation. We couldn’t respect more what David Moyes is doing.
“We don’t have the Nottingham Forest game in our mind but we know we play again in a few days. That’s why we make changes.”
The Reds’ recent improvement in form has not yet translated into Premier League consistency but three points tonight could send them into the top five if results go their way.
West Ham had a slow start too and were in the bottom three early on this term, but are now 13th - a win could see them go as high as eighth, where Liverpool sit ahead of kick-off.
Recent form for both teams:
Liverpool
Won 1-0 vs Man City
Won 7-1 vs Rangers (CL)
Lost 3-2 vs Arsenal
Won 2-0 vs Rangers (CL)
Drew 3-3 vs Brighton
West Ham
Drew 1-1 vs Southampton
Won 2-1 vs Anderlecht (ECL)
Won 3-1 vs Fulham
Won 1-0 vs Anderlecht (ECL)
Won 2-0 vs Wolves
Lost 1-0 vs Everton
Diogo Jota injury: Jurgen Klopp’s alternatives as Liverpool attack suffers another blow
Liverpool could hardly have hoped for on-pitch matters to go any better at the weekend, given the contrasting form they and opponents Manchester City went into Sunday’s big game with.
The Reds emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win, though the aftermath was as notable for accusations and ill-feeling as it was for talk about an action-packed game with a surprise outcome, following Mohamed Salah’s winner.
However, the single downside for the home team came right at the end of the match and, as it transpires, it’s a big one. Diogo Jota went down hurt shortly before the final whistle and Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that a “serious” calf injury will keep him out for “months”, including missing the 2022 World Cup with Portugal.
Since the recent tactical switch to a 4-4-2, Jota has looked the natural go-to for the left-sided role, following another injury to usual first-choice on that flank, Luis Diaz.
With both players now out until at least the end of the calendar year, Klopp must look to his squad for players to fill in - with three in particular looking to have a chance to stake their claim in the coming weeks.
Three Liverpool players in line for a big chance after Diogo Jota’s injury
The Reds are already without Luis Diaz until after the World Cup and the Portuguese forward will also now be sidelined with a ‘serious’ calf issue
Liverpool vs West Ham team news
We have the line-ups then - what about the missing ones?
The Reds lost Diogo Jota at the weekend to injury and he’s set to miss the World Cup as well as this upcoming run of fixtures.
Luis Diaz is already out too until after Qatar, while Calvin Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are now both back in training - the latter makes the bench.
For the Hammers, it’s still a waiting game with Nayef Aguerd as he recovers from injury, while Maxwel Cornet is closing in on a return. He’s yet to really have an impact since signing from Burnley.
Liverpool vs West Ham confirmed line-ups
And the teams are in! The Reds bring Tsimikas and Carvalho in down the left, and Nunez starts up top.
The Hammers go with Bowen and Scamacca in attack again as Fornals comes into the side.
Confirmed line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Salah, Thiago, Henderson, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez
West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Downes; Bowen, Scamacca
Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash
Jurgen Klopp has denied accusations from Manchester City that he inflamed the situation between the Premier League champions and Liverpool and said his comments were misunderstood.
The German spoke about City on Friday when he described them as the best team in the world, Pep Guardiola as the finest manager and Erling Haaland as the game’s outstanding striker but also said that Liverpool could not compete with City and two other clubs – Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle – financially.
After a stormy game on Sunday, Liverpool condemned City supporters for “vile” chants about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, while coins were thrown by fans of the Merseyside club at Guardiola.
Klopp condemned that after the match before City blamed him, as well as suggesting he was “borderline xenophobic” in his comments about the three state-owned clubs.
Jurgen Klopp denies provoking Man City fans ahead of stormy Premier League clash
The Premier League champions suggested that Klopp was to blame after away fans chanted about the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters at Anfield, an accusation the Liverpool manager denied
David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst against Manchester City
David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.
Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
He was hit with a Football Association charge on Tuesday but will be in the dugout for the visit of Moyes’ West Ham United following his dismissal as he has until Friday to respond.
Klopp had felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick after a challenge on forward Mohamed Salah by City’s Bernardo Silva.
Speaking after the game he said his reaction was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had not disrespected the official.
David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst against Manchester City
Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp maintains his composure amid wildly off-target accusations
A couple of days after losing his cool, Jurgen Klopp kept calm. There were greater grounds for an outburst; there are worse things in life than the foul by Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah that went unpunished, resulting in Klopp screaming in the face of the assistant referee Gary Beswick and being sent off for the first time in his seven years at Liverpool.
Less than 48 hours later, he was relaxed. When a question started with the words “you deserve,” Klopp interjected “a red card”. If he is yet to receive his ultimate punishment from the FA and will be on the touchline against West Ham on Wednesday - he has until Friday to respond to an improper conduct charge - the more serious allegation came after the game and was made in private.
A suggestion was made by Manchester City – or one employee of the club, anyway – in unattributed conversations that Klopp’s pre-match comments about the spending power of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and City were “borderline xenophobic”.
Jurgen Klopp maintains his composure amid wildly off-target accusations
The Liverpool manager is set to be on the touchline against West Ham despite being sent-off at the weekend
Merseyside Police investigates alleged criminal damage to Man City bus
Merseyside Police have confirmed they have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City team bus following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
An image showed damage to the windscreen of the bus, which City said was caused by an object being thrown from the street.
On Wednesday morning, a statement from Merseyside Police appealed for further information.
Merseyside Police investigates alleged criminal damage to Man City bus
An image showed damage to the windscreen of the bus
