Liverpool vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool vs West Ham TV channel, kick-off time and everything you need to know ahead of Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 19 October 2022 08:28
Liverpool v Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved red card after 1-0 victory

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League tonight as both sides look to improve their position in the table after inconsistent starts to the season.

Liverpool’s win over Manchester City on Sunday came after their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp, but victory over Pep Guardiola’s side could provide the spark they need to get their campaign back on track.

But West Ham are tricky opponents, one of only two teams to beat Liverpool in the Premier Legaue last season, and are in a good run of form under David Moyes.

The Hammers have gone fives games unbeaten since their 1-0 defeat to Everton on their last trip to Merseyside, with Jarrod Bowen back among the goals

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber starta free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota following the blow that the forward will be out for “months” and miss the World Cup due to a calf injury. Ibrahima Konate will miss out again so Joe Gomez should continue with Joel Matip also out, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may be fit enough to start. With Luis Diaz also out, Liverpool will hope to call on Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita soon. All are nearing a return.

Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson should return for West Ham after missing the draw at Southampton, but Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson; Scamacca

Odds

Liverpool: 6/13

Draw: 43/10

West Ham: 33/5

Prediction

Liverpool’s win over Manchester City proved again how much of a boost Anfield can provide during a tough run. This will be a different game, but the win over City can revitalise Liverpool’s season and they will be determined to maintain their momentum. Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

