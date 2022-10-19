The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Liverpool vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Liverpool have been hit by further injuries ahead of their midweek clash with West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League.
Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City has the potential to spark life back into their season, after Jurgen Klopp’s side had made their worst start to a season in 10 years.
But it came at a cost as Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup, with the forward joining Luis Diaz on the sidelines.
West Ham have gone five games unbeaten since their 1-0 defeat to Everton on their last trip to Merseyside, in an upturn of form under David Moyes.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Liverpool vs West Ham?
The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.
How can I watch it?
Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber starta free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota following the blow that the forward will be out for “months” and miss the World Cup due to a calf injury. Ibrahima Konate will miss out again so Joe Gomez should continue with Joel Matip also out, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may be fit enough to start. With Luis Diaz also out, Liverpool will hope to call on Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita soon. All are nearing a return.
Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson should return for West Ham after missing the draw at Southampton, but Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho
West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson; Scamacca
Odds
Liverpool: 6/13
Draw: 43/10
West Ham: 33/5
Prediction
Liverpool’s win over Manchester City proved again how much of a boost Anfield can provide during a tough run. This will be a different game, but the win over City can revitalise Liverpool’s season and they will be determined to maintain their momentum. Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
