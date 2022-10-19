Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will look to cut the gap to the Premier League rivals as they host West Ham at Anfield tonight.

The Reds will hope Sunday’s 1-0 win over champions Manchester City will provide a late spark to their season, after Jurgen Klopp’s side had made their worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years.

Liverpool’s patchy form to start the season threatened to cut them adrift from the top of the table but if they win their game in hand the picture will look brighter for last season’s runners-up.

David Moyes arrives with West Ham on a good run of results in both the Premier League and Europe. The Hammers are unbeaten in five games but their run of wins came to an end on Sunday as they were held by Southampton.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota following the blow that the forward will be out for “months” and miss the World Cup due to a calf injury. Ibrahima Konate will miss out again so Joe Gomez should continue with Joel Matip also out, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may be fit enough to start. With Luis Diaz also out, Liverpool will hope to call on Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita soon. All are nearing a return.

Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson should return for West Ham after missing the draw at Southampton, but Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Emerson; Scamacca

Odds

Liverpool: 6/13

Draw: 43/10

West Ham: 33/5

Prediction

Liverpool’s win over Manchester City proved again how much of a boost Anfield can provide during a tough run. This will be a different game, but the win over City can revitalise Liverpool’s season and they will be determined to maintain their momentum. Liverpool 2-1 West Ham