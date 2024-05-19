Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Anfield
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Jurgen Klopp era draws to a close with a 299th and final victory for Liverpool's beloved coach: the Reds beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield on the last day of the Premier League season. His team dominated possession throughout, going up a gear to score twice after the away side were reduced to 10 men by Semedo's reckless tackle: first, Mac Allister headed home, then Quansah scored the second. Despite finishing with an incredible xG of 5.24 - to Wolves' more modest 0.56 - Liverpool could not score again after the interval, when they struck the crossbar and Sa made several fine saves. The Reds sit third at the end of play, with Wolves settling for 14th, and both clubs have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead. O'Neil will look to build on his first year in charge at Molineux, while Klopp's exit heralds life under Arne Slot at Anfield. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 2-0 WOLVES
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
SAVE! Szoboszlai travels some distance with the ball, before laying it off to Salah on the right side of the area. When poised to shoot, a loose touch allows Sa to race off his line and smother the ball. It's more excellent goalkeeping from the Wolves goalkeeper, but Salah should have done better.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
A corner from the left picks out Van Dijk in the area, but Liverpool's captain can only steer his header over the crossbar from near the penalty spot.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
There will be at least four additional minutes at the end of this game, as the home fans start to serenade their departing manager. Wolves are defending doggedly, as they try to at least prevent Liverpool scoring in the second half.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not since December 17 have Liverpool kept a Premier League clean sheet at Anfield, and they've even had a few scares today, against 10-man Wolves. Can they hold on for the next few minutes to end that run?
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
GOAL CHECK! Left alone in the area, Doherty leaps to convert a 10-yard header; however, the officials immediately rule it out for offside. The VAR takes a look, but ultimately the on-field decision stands: no goal!
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
SAVE! Alisson is forced into action, as Neto curls a free-kick over Liverpool's defensive wall and towards the bottom-left corner! It's a fine stop, given he's had so little to do!
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
After Szoboszlai's low cross from the left is nearly turned past Sa by his own player, Van Dijk drives a long-range shot over the top. It's incredible that Liverpool have failed to add a third goal during this dominant second-half display.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Santiago Ignacio Bueno Sciutto Thomas Glyn Doyle
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies