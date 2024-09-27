Arne Slot provides Alisson injury update for Wolves v Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Arne Slot believes Alisson will be able to return from injury for Liverpool against Wolves this weekend.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been out with a hamstring problem, forcing him to miss the victory over Bournemouth and the 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

No. 2 Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in and performed well, but the Reds will likely welcome back Alisson for the trip to Molineux.

“We think he is [ok to return],” Slot said. “We think he is avilable, we're really happy with Alisson being back.

“But we did well in the two games without him so another example of me having two or even three options in some positions.”

Slot also discussed his forward options with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all finding form in front of goal in the last week.

“For me it says two things: one, the players have quality. Two we're always creating chances for the players,” Slot added.

“If we play Cody or Luis, the players have so much quality they can promote these to assists or goals, that's what it says it to me.

“The positive about the amount of games is the players play a lot of minutes and they understand they can't play every game to keep them fit to perform. As long as they accept the situation, which they are - I see them smile a lot - then that is a positive thing for us. I have to keep them alert.”