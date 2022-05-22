Close Salah takes part in Liverpool training, ahead of Premier League title-decider

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.

A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.

In their way stand Wolves, who after a great first few months of the season have gone entirely off the boil in the closing weeks. It’s six without victory now for Bruno Lage’s side, they have dropped out of contention for a European spot and are set to finish between eighth and tenth this term.

