Wolverhampton Wanderers will hope to play the part of title-fight spoilers when they head to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds have only lost a single game in all competitions this calendar year, a European second leg against Inter Milan, but even victory here may not be enough to win the Premier League if Man City win their own fixture.

Wolves may have to win to stay in with a chance of finishing eighth, following a run of six without victory and four losses in that spell.

Earlier in the season when these teams met, Divock Origi scored a late winner to give Liverpool the win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

All games on the final day of the season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, though they have not yet confirmed which precise channel.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see whether Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah can play any part after their FA Cup final injuries. Fabinho and Joe Gomez are out injured. Rotation back to a strong line-up is likely after the Reds played on Tuesday with a much-changed team.

Wolves are without key defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo. Roman Saiss is another probable absentee. Otherwise Bruno Lage is merely facing a decision over whether to start any younger players or change systems, with an eye on options for next season.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Jota

WOL - Sa, Jonny, Boly, Toti, Coady, Ait Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Hwang

Odds

Liverpool 1/5

Draw 36/5

Wolves 20/1

Prediction

The Reds will get their side of the job done, though whether it will lead to any major celebrations is far less certain. The odds remain against them winning the title. Liverpool 3-0 Wolves.