Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League today with the aim of maintaining their lead at the top of the table. The Reds came into the weekend with a seven-point lead over Arsenal and victory at Anfield today would keep them on course for a first league title under Arne Slot.

The hosts come into the match on the back of a fiery Merseyside derby which saw James Tarkowski equalise late in stoppage time and four red cards issued after the final whistle. Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff were both dismissed for arguing with the match officials. Liverpool took a point from the match but will hope to add another three to their tally against the midlands club today.

Wolves need points of their own as they sit precariously close to the relegation zone. Before yesterday’s fixtures, Vitor Pereira’s side were just two points above the bottom three but they have managed back-to-back wins after beating Aston Villa in the league and Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup. Could they make it three in a row against Liverpool?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 16 February at Anfield, Liverpool.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Curtis Jones will miss the match following his red card against Everton and Arne Slot should be unable to lead the team from the touchline. Trent Alexander-Arnold made a second half appearance in the derby and could be fit enough to start following a recent knock, but Cody Gakpo is a doubt after he was forced off against Everton with a knock.

Wolves’ Jorge Strand Larsen could return after missing match versus Villa though he was excluded from the FA Cup squad against Blackburn as well with a muscle injury. Joao Gomes was suspended for the Villa game but is free to play again and defender Toti is getting back to match fitness. Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez and Sasa Kalajdzic remain long-term injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, T. Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Andre, J. Gomes; Sarabia, Cunha; Guedes

Prediction

Liverpool should bounce back from the last-minute heartbreak of dropping points in the Merseyside derby. With this match coming just a few days after that 2-2 the Reds will want to impose themselves on the game and ensure they come away from Anfield with victory.

Wolves will find it difficult to stick with them and they’ll need to keep Mo Salah quiet if they have any chance of springing a shock result.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves.