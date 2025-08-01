Luis Diaz reveals Florian Wirtz’s role in decision to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Diaz have opened up on the role Florian Wirtz had in his decision to leave Liverpool, a career move he admits he is “glad” to make.

The Colombian winger bid farewell after three-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside, signing for German champions Bayern Munich for a fee of £65.5m.

Liverpool had rejected a first offer of £58.5m before accepting an improved bid after Bayern maintained their interest and the former Porto player wanted to go.

His departure comes in the midst of a summer spending spree at Anfield, which has seen club-record signing Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already come through the door as attacking reinforcements, with Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak potentially next to follow.

The 29-year-old, who didn’t feature for the Reds in pre-season amid uncertainty around his future, has now revealed that he consulted Liverpool’s new £116m man before moving to Bayern - the club Wirtz snubbed in favour of Arne Slot’s project.

open image in gallery Luis Diaz has completed his £65.5m move to Bayern Munich ( Getty Images )

"I know what kind of football is played here,” Diaz said at his unveiling. “Florian told me that the Bundesliga has a high intensity, comparable to the Premier League.

“The stadiums are always full. Florian wished me a lot of luck.”

Diaz had initially asked to leave Liverpool last summer while the club’s attempts to tie him down to a longer deal failed, with the Colombian asking for significantly more than they were willing to pay.

Arne Slot left him out of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan as a move grew nearer and Diaz left Liverpool’s squad in Tokyo on Monday to link up with Bayern and pass his medical.

Diaz’s move to Bayern was then confirmed on the day Wirtz opened his Liverpool account in a 3-1 friendly win over Yokohama FM in Japan.

He leaves as Liverpool’s third-most expensive sale as all time, but says he’s unfazed by the pressure that will come with his price tag.

"I give everything for the team I'm playing for,” he added. “I can't say whether I'm worth the transfer fee, but I'm glad that it's been concluded this way.

“The coach has told me he sees me preferably on the left side, but I'll play where I'm needed. I want to help the team, that's the priority.

“I wanted to join Bayern because the club's aims are in line with mine and I wanted to move to a big team - the club has incredible history. We want to win everything. My aim is to help the club and have success as quickly as possible.

“Being at such a big club is special. I'm just happy to be part of the Bayern family. I've always dreamed of playing for the biggest clubs.

“I'm fulfilling a dream with this. It's about getting used to the club as quickly as possible and helping the team.

open image in gallery Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich was confirmed on the day Wirtz opened his Liverpool account in a friendly in Japan ( AP )

Diaz, who will act as Leroy Sane’s replacement following his move to Galatasaray, links up with a handful of ex-Premier League attackers at the Allianz Arena, with both Harry Kane and Michael Olise excelling in Bavaria since their exits from Tottenham and Crystal Palace respectively.

"I'm really looking forward to playing with the whole team,” he said. “Harry Kane is a great striker with unbelievable qualities, who'll support me a lot. Michael Olise has similar qualities to me.

“I'll learn a lot from the others and I'm very happy to share a dressing room with them. I want to get to know them all."

Diaz scored 41 goals in 148 games for Liverpool, including 17 last season as he helped them to win the Premier League. He also won two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup in his time at Anfield and played in the 2022 Champions League final.