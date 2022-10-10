Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luis Diaz has been ruled out until after the World Cup due to a knee injury in a further blow to Liverpool this season.

The forward was forced off in the first half of the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Diaz underwent a scan on Monday and although he does not require surgery, the injury will rule him out of all of Liverpool’s games until the season stops for the World Cup in November.

The Colombian, whose country did not qualify for the World Cup, had been one of the better performers for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season in a campaign that has been already been hit by injuries and poor results.

Liverpool have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and Klopp ruled his team out of the title race following their defeat at the Emirates.

Liverpool are still awaiting the results of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s scan after the right back was substituted at half time against Arsenal due to an ankle injury.