Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

Liverpool's title hopes are over, Jurgen Klopp said after their 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, 9 October.

Visitors’ woes were compounded by injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

The Gunners' win has sent them back to the top of the Premier League, with the Reds now trailing by 14 points in 10th place.

“We are not in the title race. It’s naive to sit here and think that we are nearly there,” the football manager said.

“We are in a tough moment and we want to get through this together."

