Chelsea: Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on potential signing Noni Madueke

Chelsea manager Graham Potter refused to be drawn on potential sighing Noni Madueke as he spoke at a press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League match with Liverpool on Saturday (22 January).

“I don’t like to talk about players that aren’t Chelsea players,” the football manager told reporters.

Potter also praised new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, hailing him as an “exciting player” with “a lot of up side”.

The Ukrainian could make his debut for the club on Saturday.

