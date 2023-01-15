Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend their Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday, 14 January, due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

Fans staged protests, chanting “sack the board” at the match in the wake of Everton’s 4-1 home defeat to Brighton, leaving them joint-bottom of the league.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors,” a club statement said.

Sign up for our newsletters.