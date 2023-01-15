Manchester derby: Pep Guardiola fumes after United's controversial equaliser

Manchester City were left fuming after Manchester United’s controversial equaliser secured them a 2-1 derby day win on Saturday, 14 January.

The offside flag went up after Marcus Rashford initially ran on to Casemiro’s through-ball, but the goal was awarded after officials deemed the England forward had not interfered with play.

“The decision is the referee’s, the VAR, [but] our defenders make a line [for Rashford]... If we know it’s Fernandes we don’t make the line, we follow the action,” Pep Guardiola said.

