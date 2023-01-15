Manchester United are “progressing” after a difficult start to the Premier League, Erik ten Hag has said following his side’s derby day win against Manchester City.

The football manager admitted that his team still has a long way to go, saying: “It can’t happen that after half-time we are losing so much control in the game.”

The Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over their neighbours is City’s second consecutive defeat after their Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton.

