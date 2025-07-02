Liverpool reject Bayern Munich approach for Luis Diaz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Colombia forward Luis Diaz.

The PA news agency understands the Premier League champions have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, who played a key role in Liverpool’s title success last term.

Bayern are the second club to have registered an interest in Diaz this summer, with Barcelona having already been rebuffed.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022, has two years left on his contract.

He scored 17 goals for the Reds last season, 13 of them in the league as Arne Slot’s side won the title by 10 points. He has 41 goals in 148 appearances for Liverpool.

Last month Diaz said he was happy at Anfield but his representatives had held discussions with other clubs.

Speaking during a press conference before Colombia’s World Cup qualifier against Peru, Diaz said: “We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening. We’re trying to arrange what’s best for us.

“We’re talking to clubs, it’s normal in the market and we’re looking at what’s best for us.

“I’m waiting to see what happens. I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one.

“If they give us a good renewal or I stay there for two years, I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”