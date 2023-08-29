Luis Rubiales crisis: How Spanish FA president fell from grace

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luis Rubiales is facing renewed calls to resign as the fallout from his actions during and after the Women’s World Cup final continues.

In the moments after Spain secured their first Women’s World Cup crown, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

Footage subsequently emerged showing the 46-year-old grabbing his crotch in celebration during the win over England while stood in close proximity to Queen Letizia of Spain.

The former defender had been widely expected to step down from his role after calling a press conference on Friday 25 August, but instead attempted to justify his behaviour, describing the outcry after the final as “a social assassination”.

Here is a timeline of the Spanish FA president’s fall from grace:

May 2018: Luis Rubiales is elected president of the Spanish FA (RFEF)

February 2019: The former Levante and Hamilton Academical defender joins Uefa’s executive committee

September 2020: Rubiales is re-elected to the position unopposed after Iker Casillas drops out of contention

September 2022: 15 players on the Spanish women’s national team demand improvements to the structure and support of the side, including highlighting concerns over the management of Jorge Vilda. The RFEF back the coach and threaten the reblling players with bans of up to five years - most of the 15 are not selected in Vilda’s World Cup squad.

20 August 2023: Spain win the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Rubiales kisses midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation ceremony and grabs his crotch during the game.

Rubiales’ conduct after the World Cup final was criticised (AP)

21 August 2023: Rubiales issues an initial apology after Spain’s minister for culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, describes his actions as “unacceptable”.

23 August 2023: Pressure builds on Rubiales as a number of Spanish clubs call for his resignation. The Spanish Players’ Association, Liga F and Fifpro all condemn his behaviour.

24 August 2023: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old, and it is widely reported that Rubiales will resign as RFEF president on Friday 25 August.

25 August 2023: Rubiales does not resign, apologising again for his behaviour but insisting that the kiss was “mutual, euphoric and consensual.”

“I will not resign, I will not resign,” he tells an extraordinary general assembly called by the federation. “A social assassination is taking place.

“I’ve come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I’m going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there’s no reason to [remove me], it won’t happen.”

Spain’s World Cup winners refuse to play until Rubiales is removed from post.

26 August 2023: Rubiales is provisionally suspended from all football activities by Fifa for 90 days.

Angeles Bejar, mother of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales (EPA)

28 August 2023: Members of the former defender’s family lock themselves inside a church in the coastal town of Motril in the south of Spain. His mother, Angeles Bejar, vows to go on hunger strike until the “inhuman, bloodthirsty witch hunt which my son is being subjected to” is concluded.

Uefa, meanwhile, say that no action will be taken despite a request from the RFEF to be expelled from competition for breaking the European football governing body’s own statutes on state interference.

The RFEF’s regional presidents ask for Rubiales to resign after being called to an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting in Madrid.