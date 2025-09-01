Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Suarez appeared to spit at a member of the Seattle Sounders’ coaching staff after Inter Miami fell to a 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup final.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona superstar, now teaming up with Lionel Messi in Miami, erupted at the full-time whistle with the players from both sides sparking a melee.

Suarez, 38, was furious after the Sounders ran away comfortable winners at Lumen Field, with goals from Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock.

He was seen grabbing Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas around the neck, with ex-Barcelona star Sergio Busquets striking the Mexico international on his chin.

Suarez’s teammate Oscar Ustari held him back after confronting a Sounders staff member and then appeared to spit towards the coach, with a Fox commentator labelling him “disgusting”.

Seattle boss Brian Schmetzer responded when asked about the fracas: "Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders.

"Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn't happen on the field.

open image in gallery Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, right, dribbles against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez ( AP )

"I'm going to shut that down, because that shouldn't be the story. The story of the game is not what happened after the game."

While Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano added: "I have nothing to say because I was far away and didn't see what happened.

"Nobody likes for there to be these types of actions. Maybe there was provocation, but I don't know what happened."

It is the latest example of misconduct from Suarez over a controversial career for club and country.

In 2011, during his time at Liverpool, Suarez was handed an eight-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.

While there have also been three separate biting incidents throughout spells at Ajax, Liverpool and Uruguay.